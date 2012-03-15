AdoptSMT wins European distribution deal

Count On Tools has appointed AdoptSMT Europe GmbH as their distributor for all of Europe.

AdoptSMT will be responsible for COT’s complete range of replacement parts for the SMT industry including vacuum nozzles for pick and place machines. Count On Tools develops and manufactures a large variety of special nozzles for LEDs and gripper nozzles for Odd Form Components like connectors.



The portfolio also includes standard nozzles with or without ceramic tips compatible to OEM nozzles. The nozzles are available for all major Pick and Place brands including Siplace, Fuji, Panasonic, Assembleon/Yamaha, Universal Instruments, Hitachi and Mydata.