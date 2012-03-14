©ragsac19-dreamstime.com

Nissan brings jobs to Sunderland, UK

Nissan will produce a new compact model at its Sunderland, UK factory, creating an extra 400 plant jobs and 1600 more in the supply chain.

The new model, called the Invitation, was announced at the Geneva motor show in Switzerland on March 6.



Nissan will invest 125 million pounds (149 million euro) in the project, while the Government will provide a grant of 9.3 million pounds (11 million euro). The factory aims to produce 100,000 models annually.



Nissan said it believes 400 jobs would be created at the plant and a further 1600 in the local supply chain.



-----

Source: bbc.co.uk