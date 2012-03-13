Lituania's Kitron to double footprint

Thanks to growing German demand, Kitron is set to invest Eur 4.9 million in the expansion of its facility in Lithuania, according to local reports.

Kitron CEO Mindaugas Šeštokas told news organisation Verslo Žinios that the company has received orders from two companies based in Germany and is competing for several more.



The footprint of the plant will double and Šeštokas said that the company aims to also double its sales volume in Germany over the coming year.