Teleplan provides APAC service program

Teleplan International has set up service program for an OEM in the smartphone industry, covering the entire Asia Pacific region.

In a statement the company said “the service program includes reverse logistics, screening and performing repairs up to the complex repair level 3”.



Teleplan said it has expanded its footprint in Jakarta, Surabaya, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok. Existing Teleplan service facilities in Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul are also included in this service concept.



“We are delighted that one of the leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) in the smartphone industry has placed his trust in us to deliver complex after-market services aligned to the needs of a fast growing customer base in the Asia Pacific region,” commented Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Patrick Ring.



Teleplan said the customer’s order cycle time has been reduced from 10 days to 2 days under the deal.