UniPixel signs new deal

UniPixel has signed an agreement with Carestream Tollcoating for the manufacture and distribution of UniPixel's Diamond Guard(TM) protective cover films.

Carestream Tollcoating is a provider of high-precision contract coating services and optical grade PET film. Its global logistics network has supply chain management and distribution capabilities in 56 countries.



Carestream Tollcoating has 7,00 employees worldwide, with distribution centers in Asia, Europe the Americas.



"Our new partnership with a worldwide industry leader like Carestream Tollcoating affirms Diamond Guard films tremendous market potential," said UniPixel CEO Reed Killion. "Leveraging proven intellectual and manufacturing assets, Carestream Tollcoating brings more than 100 years of industry-leading innovation, as well as valuable knowledge and problem-solving expertise in solutions preparation, film manufacturing, converting and packaging."