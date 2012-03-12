Fisnar sells first F5200N Robot

Fisnar Europe, a supplier of dispensing equipment, has confirmed its first order in Europe for the newly CE-approved UNITOP F5200N Robot.

After negotiations with a Electronics manufacturer based in France, Fisnar Europe has received the order through its French distributor, Doseurope.



The UNITOP™ F5200N can be used either as a desktop or a gantry system, allowing users to create their workstation.



The system is suitable for use on any type of platform requiring a gantry type mounting with open access under the robot.



Steve Collier, European Distribution Manager for Fisnar Europe commented: “We are always seeking to enhance the Fisnar product range to ensure we offer the best technical and cost effective products to our European customers and the F5200N robot is a perfect example of this. Working with a network of distribution partners across Europe helps to ensure Fisnar products are available to meet customer applications in most European countries”.