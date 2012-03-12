Escatec & SMT join forces

Escatec joins forces with US-based Surface Mount Technology Corporation.

"Customers increasingly need Just in Time delivery close to their end markets," explained Markus Walther, Chief Executive Officer of Escatec. "Escatec already has low to medium volume manufacturing capabilities in the heart of Europe at Heerbrugg, Switzerland which acts as a gateway to our low cost, high volume manufacturing facilities in Asia. SMT Corporation fits in by offering manufacturing in North America, as well as becoming a second gateway for American companies to reach reliable offshore mass production. Together Escatec and SMT can provide R&D and customer support wherever the customer is located, backed by manufacturing in the most appropriate location, closest to the end market, with optimal delivery time and costs."



Chris Sumnicht, CEO at SMT Corp., added, "It is very important for SMT to team up with a company that shares our business practices of providing customers with the highest level of quality, contract R&D services, design capabilities and world-class manufacturing so that we can give customers the best possible service. For example, SMT's ITAR registration gives the company the ability to design and manufacture military products. Eascatec has also invested in qualifications that enable manufacturing to very high standards such as the ISO13485 quality management standards for the manufacture of medical devices, and the ATEX directives for intrinsically safe products to be used in hazardous environments."