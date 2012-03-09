©photographer-dreamstime.com

BB Electronics implements component and process traceability

BB Electronics has implemented component traceability and process traceability into their Horsens, Denmark facility and plans to do the same in Suzhou, China.

Component and traceability will be implemented at BB Electronics’ Suzhou, China, facility during Q1 2012.



The standard traceability concept will encompass component traceability and PCB rework data and will also in the future grant the customer access to quality and test data through the company's BusinessLink portal. It will be possible to acquire additional traceability options, e.g. traceability to manufacturer batch number/week code etc.



Process data from BB Electronics’ inline solder paste inspection equipment and automated optical inspection equipment is linked to each individual PCBA and stored. To provide these services to customers, BB Electronics is marking PCB’s with a 2D data matrix barcode in the solder mask to provide a unique PCB ID. BB Electronics expect to implement inline laser marking on all SMT production lines during the next couple of years.



Integration of test data and powerful tools for test data analysis and overview are also an integrated part of BB Electronics’ traceability concept. This includes graphical presentation of test, SPC and yield data, error pareto, test times and management of fault remediation.



Next step in the implementation plan will be continuous improvement of process traceability by integrating more and more processes in the system, e.g. linking process data from our soldering equipment to each individual PCBA, monitoring PCB ID’s automatically and securing that correct soldering profiles are always used etc.