Enthone acquires select assets of A Brite Company

Enthone Inc., a business of Cookson Electronics, announced it has acquired select, intellectual property and other assets of A Brite Company headquartered in Garland, Texas, USA.

Terrence Copeland, Vice President - Enthone Americas said, “This transaction is an excellent strategic fit as we continue to extend our direct sales team throughout North America and increase our growing footprint in the building hardware industry. It also provides an enabling pathway to introduce innovative and cost-effective technology solutions for a wide range of markets and applications worldwide.”



Frank Dunigan, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of A Brite said, “Terry Copeland and his team have proven to be valued partners that both the A Brite Family and our customers can trust and rely upon. All A Brite team members impacted by the agreement have now joined the Enthone Family to ensure a seamless transition for our valued customers.” A Brite will continue to do business as A Brite and as an Enthone distributor.