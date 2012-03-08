Flextronics partners with Sevcon

Sevcon and Flextronics have entered into an agreement to provide hybrid and electric vehicle drivetrain systems to automotive OEM customers in Germany and other central European countries.

The agreement will allow combination of Sevcon’s motor controllers and onboard systems integration products with Flextronics Automotive’s high-voltage DC/DC converter, charger and battery management technology, for the development of drivetrain solutions for hybrid and pure electric vehicles. The vehicles will range in size from two-wheeled scooters to passenger cars and trucks.



-----

Source: Engineerlive.com