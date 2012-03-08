Photo Stencil names new VP

Miles Prim has joined Photo Stencil as vice president of operations and member of the executive management team.

Prim will manage R&D and global manufacturing operations for Photo Stencil's complete line of high performance stencils, squeegee blades, and thick film and metal mask screens and tooling for the surface mount technology assembly, solar, and semiconductor industries.



"Photo Stencil has gone through a year of growth and has expanded capability and capacity in all its facilities. We are continuing to invest in capital equipment, personnel, and have added resources to R&D to increase technology development and enhance customer process support. Miles joins us with a huge amount of experience and a proven track record in developing and managing successful operations," said Photo Stencil president & CEO Neil MacRaild. "The Photo Stencil team is excited about the opportunity to work with Miles on our common goal of continued technology leadership and operational excellence."



Prim has worked for Western Digital and Amkor Technology and held the position of CEO and president of ITest, Ltd. He also served as VP and GM for Kulicke and Soffa and COO for Surfect Technologies.