Eltech wins Fujifilm deal in France

Fujifilm and Multiline International Europa LP have named Eltech SA of Evry, France its new distributor for Printed Circuit Board products in France.

Eltech will also distribute the products of mie, Multiline Technology and Chemplate.



Multiline Technology manufactures registration products to the Multilayer PCB industry. Chemplate manufactures a product called Indubond for the inductive bonding of innerlayers to one another prior to lamination in the multilayer press. Mie manufactures imaging and exposure machines, exposure process accessories, cleaning and dust control solutions and other clean room related products.