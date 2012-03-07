©tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Mentor Graphics signs deal with Ketiv

Mentor Graphics today announced it has signed Ketiv Technologies as a new distributor for California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington and Oregon.

Ketiv will provide consulting, training, delivery and implementation of the Mentor Graphics(R) technologies, particularly system design, analysis and manufacturing.



In addition, Ketiv will represent Mentor Graphics solutions for the PCB systems design, cable harness and system modeling markets.



The Mentor Graphics product portfolio represented by Ketiv includes the Expedition(R) Enterprise and PADS(R) PCB design flows; the HyperLynx(R) family of high-speed PCB simulation and analysis tools; the VeSys(R) and Capital(R) Harness(TM) platforms; and the SystemVision(R) product line.