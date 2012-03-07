©tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Samsung files another lawsuit against Apple

Samsung Electronics has filed another lawsuit against Apple in South Korea . The lawsuit claims the iPhone 4S and iPad2 infringes on three of its patents.

Samsung filed the suit on Tuesday at a Seoul court claiming that Apple violated several utility patents. The patent is the latest in a series of legal actions between each company - the now have more than 30 cases against each other, across ten countries.