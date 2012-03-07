©dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Lacroix Electronics to hire 300 in Poland

Lacroix Electronics plans to double its production and warehouse space in Poland while hiring an additional 300 people.

According to information obtained by Evertiq and confirmed by a source within the company, Lacroix Electronics' will double the production and warehouse space in its Polish plant in Kwidzyn this year.



As part of the expansion, employment is expected to increase from around 600 people to approximately 900 at the plant.



According to the company's website the current space of the Kwidzyn facility is 8'500 m².