Z-RAM™ technology IP company opens new Japanese office

Innovative Silicon Inc. (ISi), the developer of Z-RAM™ zero capacitor, high density technology, has opened a new sales office in Yokohama, Japan, to support its sales efforts in this vital territory.

Explains CEO, Mark-Eric Jones: “Our Z-RAM memory will change the value proposition for all future memory-intensive embedded applications. Consumer electronics markets – especially games - are now among the early adopters of new technology, because of their combined need for small size and low cost, therefore the Japanese market is very important for us.”



Heading up the new office is Yuji Okamoto, who has worked in the semiconductor sector for over 27 years, including roles in front end to back end LSI design, design flow, EDA and IP business management. Prior to joining ISi, Okamoto was responsible for Strategic Users at Artisan Components.



He comments: “The increasing memory content of SoCs and microprocessors is forcing designers to look for new solutions. Our capacitor-less DRAM cell means that die sizes can be reduced leading to significant cost-savings, especially at geometries below 130nm. Consumer electronics applications including digital cameras, handheld PDAs, cell phones and games consoles are expected to be among the first markets to take advantage of our Z-RAM technology.”