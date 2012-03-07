B&B Electronics buys Conel

B&B Electronics has acquired Conel of the Czech Republic.

Conel provides secure wireless communications routers, gateways and devices that connect cellular networks to Ethernet, serial and other data networks. Founded in 1991, the company employs approximately 73 people in its Czech facility, where it designs market leading products.



The acquisition further expands B&B’s European footprint. In 2011, B&B acquired Quatech an industrial networking company with a complementary product line that included an industrial-grade embedded OEM wireless technology platform sold under the Airborne brand name.



“The Quatech and Conel acquisitions are consistent with our strategy of rapidly growing our market share and deepening our technology solutions,” explained Sean Harrigan, B&B’s president and CEO. “As our industry continues to consolidate, we plan to remain aggressive in seeking out a wide range of opportunities that will strengthen our position, product breadth and the value we bring to our customers.”



Harrigan said the company will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of B&B Electronics, and company Managing Director Jan Cevona will continue with B&B as Managing Director. Harrigan said the companies will work together to secure the necessary industry approvals and certifications to bring Conel’s product technology to North American customers.