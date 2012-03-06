© ragsac19-dreamstime.com

Jabil to hire 500 in Bydgoszcz (PL)

Jabil plans to hire 500 people in Bydgoszcz, Poland, this year. They need service engineers, technicians and high class specialists.

The Florida-based EMS provider opened in Bydgoszcz, Poland, 7 years ago. The plant employs approximately 1,000 people and is responsible for warranty repairs of electronic devices.



Last year Jabil hired 300 people in Bydgoszcz and plan to increase this number again this year.



"In August 2012 we plan to take 150 people," said Monika Michniewicz, Marketing Specialist at Jabil. "Over the next year we intend to employ in total about 500 new employees".