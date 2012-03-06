New company to produce graphene

Graphensic, sprung out of Linköping University in Sweden, will be the first European company to deliver graphene on silicon carbide for markets related to electronic equipment.

Scientists have developed a new method to produce graphene on silicon carbide. According to the company, the quality of the material is world class, their scientists have provided other research teams with the material for years.



Demand has now become so great that they have formed their own company, Graphensic. The company is part of the business incubator LEAD.



The company developed a process, with a patent pending, that uses a higher temperature than other methods. The success lies in understanding how silicon and carbon appears on the surface, and implementing a heating process that controls the surface.