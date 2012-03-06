Ad
Electronics Production | March 06, 2012

Comparison between iPad1 & iPad2

Editor: Staff Editor
With the iPad3 looming on the horizon – making Apple aficionados around the globe excited – we are looking back at its 2 predecessors.
Specifications
Announce dateJanuary 27, 2010March 2, 2011
DiscontinuedMarch 11, 2011
Color display9.7 inches (25 cm) LED backlit in-plane switching LCD, made by Innolux, a subsidiary of Foxconn9.7 inches (25 cm) LED backlit in-plane switching LCD
Processor1 GHz Apple A4 system-on-a-chip1 GHz dual-core Apple A5 system-on-a-chip
Graphics1024×768 pixel (XGA resolution), 20cm×15cm, 132ppi1024×768 pixel (XGA resolution), 20cm×15cm, 132ppi
RAM256MB512MB
Storage16, 32 or 64 GB flash memory16, 32 or 64 GB flash memory
WirelessIntegrated 802.11n and Bluetooth 2.1 + EDRIntegrated 802.11n and Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR
BatteryBuilt-in lithium-polymer 25 W·h (10 h usage, 1 month standby)Built-in lithium-polymer 25 W·h (10 h usage, 1 month standby)
Weight1.5 pounds (680g), 1.6 pounds (730g) (3G Model)1.33 pounds (603g)
Dimensions9.56 inches (24.3cm) x 7.47 inches (19.0cm) x 0.5 inches (1.3cm)9.50 inches (24.1cm) x 7.31 inches (18.5cm) x 0.34 inches (.086 cm)
Construction MaterialsAluminum/Glass/Plastic
LCD TypeIPS


Weights
Glass/Digitizer147 grams120.7 grams
LCD151.9 grams141.8 grams
Battery147.8 grams130.6 grams
Headphone Jack0.6 grams1.2 grams
Speaker Assembly16.6 grams8.2 grams
Volume Control and Sleep/Wake Board1.3 grams
Volume Controls and Sleep/Wake Buttons1.4 grams
Case138.2 grams(with smart cover magnets): 163.9 grams
Logic Board28.2 grams20.6 grams
Front-Facing Camera0.8 grams
Dock Connector Cable8.1 grams1.9 grams
Display Cables3.3 grams
Wi-Fi Board0.6 grams
Ambient Light Sensor0.4 grams
Lower Antenna1.7 grams
Control Buttons1.3 grams
Antenna1.9 grams
Display Frame42.2 grams


Chip IDs
Main processorApple A4Apple A5
DRAMSamsung K4X2 256MBSamsung 512MB RAM
Flash memorySamsung K9LCG08U1M 8 GB NANDToshiba TH58NVG7D2FLA89 16GB NAND
802.11n WiFi + Bluetooth 2.1Broadcom BCM4329XKUBGBCM43291HKUBC
I/O controllerBroadcom BCM5973Broadcom BCM5973
Capacitive touchscreen controllerBroadcom BCM5974Broadcom BCM5974
Touchscreen line driverTexas Instruments CD3240A1Texas Instruments CD3240B0
Power managementApple 343S0542 (Dialog Semi chip)
Power managementS6T2MLC N33C50V
Audio codecApple 338S0940 A0BZ1101 (manufactured by Cirrus)
More informationiPad: http://www.ifixit.comiPad 2: http://www.ifixit.com


-----
Image Sources: © Apple; © iFixit

Comments

Please note the following: Critical comments are allowed and even encouraged. Discussions are welcome. Verbal abuse, insults and racist / homophobic remarks are not. Such comments will be removed.
Further details can be found here.
