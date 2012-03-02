Kimball supplies HyGreen

kimball Electronics is manufacturing partner for the HyGreen Hand Hygiene System.

The Miami Children's Hospital (MCH) has implemented an electronic hand hygiene monitoring system in its Miami facility. The HyGreen Hand Hygiene Reminding and Recording System, manufactured by HyGreen, Inc, has been implemented to track patient room hand washing practices.



Kimball Electronics – Tampa, located in Tampa, Florida – is the manufacturing location for four devices included in the monitoring system. Printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) manufacturing, as well as complete box build of the plastic enclosure, and full testing is performed by Kimball Electronics Group. The units include a handwash station, bed monitor, employee badge, and battery charger.



"With HyGreen, we've been able to get complete, accurate, and unbiased data on hand hygiene compliance," says Dr. Deise Granado-Villar, Chief Medical Officer at MCH. "Also, it paid for itself with the avoidance of one infection."



"An average compliance rate of 97.43% is an impressive number when compared with studies reporting average hand hygiene compliance rates in U.S. hospitals at 40%," says Craig Davenport, HyGreen CEO. "We also continue to see a number of hospitals who believe that healthcare worker "self reporting" is an accurate way to evaluate hand hygiene rates. It is really startling and frankly disappointing. We are proud to be a partner with a hospital as innovative as Miami Children's Hospital. Their continuing efforts to improve patient safety are to be applauded."