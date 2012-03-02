Sanmina-SCI and GigOptix expand partnership

Sanmina-SCI and GigOptix expand design partnership for next generation 100G modulator.

Sanmina-SCI has designed the optical packaging and is industrializing GigOptix’s next generation 100G Coherent TFPS Optical Modulator, the LX8240.



“GigOptix’s new 100G modulators are based on their proprietary TFPS technology that has never been produced before, and requires an unprecedented level of precision and accuracy. Because of our significant investments in the optical space in the past decade, we have the design, industrialization, test and custom manufacturing expertise to commercialize these revolutionary products,” said David Dutkowsky, Executive Vice President of Sanmina-SCI’s Communications Networks Division. “These modulators are key to modern optical transport networks.”



“We started working with Sanmina-SCI on our 40G technology and when we saw their design capabilities, and the level of engineering collaboration given to GigOptix, we were convinced they could help us bring our 100G technology to market in an efficient matter that would help us gain traction when engineering slots began to open,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, General Manager and Vice President of Optics at GigOptix. “They have become an extension of our own design team.”