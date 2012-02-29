©tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

ETI buys CMK Enterprises

Electronic Technologies International has acquired CMK Enterprises, a supplier for wire processing, custom wire and cable harness assembly, as well as UL 508A control box design and assembly.

The combined company will continue to operate from the current locations in Fort Atkinson and Eagle, U.S. the company said in a statement. It did not disclose further details of the deal.



“This acquisition supports our commitment to provide exceptional value of one-stop-manufacturing and speed-to-market. The acquisition provides ETI with greater capacity, increased machine automation, and a stronger market position," said Bill Brink, President of ETI.



"CMK Calmer fits well with our existing high-tech services of engineering, prototyping and production for printed circuit board assembly, wire harness/cable assembly, and box build assembly. This acquisition will offer increased resources for our existing customer base, as well as to new customers.”