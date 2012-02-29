©kheng-guan-toh-dreamstime.com

Nokia Siemens Networks cuts 3,500 jobs

Nokia Siemens Networks has cut 3,500 jobs as it exits from service deal in Latin America reports Reuters. The cuts add to the 17,000 announced last November.

Rajeev Suri, Nokia Siemens CEO, told Reuters that the move was ”part of the telecom equipment vendor's strategy of quitting non-core operations” and that contract involved low-end installations and support.



Finishing the deal, a five-year contract that was originally announced in 2009, would not cost the the company Suri said.



Source: Reuters