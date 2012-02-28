Significant growth for Hansatech

Hansatech EMS Ltd, UK-based contract manufacturer of complex electronic assemblies for a diverse range of industrial markets, reports significant growth in 2011.

The company has reported a 17% growth in turnover to £8.1Million for the 2011 financial year. While the growth has come from customers servicing telecoms, surveillance and safety markets, new customers have been developed from sectors as diverse as marine safety , green energy and medical products.



The company believes its excellence in technical support is enabling customers to maximise their businesses opportunities and fuel further growth in 2012. Hansatech are finalising significant capital investment for Q1 of 2012 and are planning to increase the technical resources available to support the increase in demand.



Paul Gill, Hansatech’s managing director commented “ The management team at Hansatech are focused on maintaining high levels of service to existing and new customers. To achieve this and to drive operational improvements the company uses a Policy Deployment tool which is supported by excellent management information from the EPICOR ERP system.”



Hansatech currently employs 85 staff at the 20,000 square feet operations centre in Poole, Dorset.