Videoton sells custom-made production line

VT-ASYST Kft, a subsidiary of Videoton, has handed over a new production line to the Japanese owned Denso Gyártó Magyarország Kft.

Videoton experts made the production equipment in close co-operation with the customer, based on Japanese design.



The special purpose machine production unit became an independent company within the Videoton group this January.



Last year the business unit built more individual special purpose equipment and provided three stations of a new production line to the Székesfehérvár site of Denso. Earlier versions of the production line were produced in Japan, this was the first time that part of it was made in Hungary.



The implementation of the project – starting from the production and assembly of the mechanical parts through the localisation of the design and up to installation – was done by VT-ASYST’s engineers and supported by Japanese colleagues from Denso.



The extent of the order is over 70 million HUF.



Based on positive feedback received from Denso, VT-ASYST said it believes it might have a chance to produce further parts– or even the whole – of the production line.



The customer has already indicated it requires another production line of the same type.



Co-operation between the two companies started in year 2000, and since that the Videoton company has supplied several production lines for the Székesfehérvár factory of the Japanese company.