Bergquist adds production line

The Bergquist Company has expanded its Thermal Substrates facilities in Prescott, Wisconsin (USA) within an additional production line.

Bergquist has added an additional production line for its Thermal-Clad metal-core PCB substrate products.



“Thermal-Clad substrates enable designers to drive up efficiency, power density and reliability in new generations of electronic products, and market demand is growing worldwide,” said Nico Bruijnis, European Marketing Manager AT Bergquist . “Our new line not only raises total capacity at Prescott, but also introduces advanced automation that assures our customers of the highest product quality at all times.”



The new technology in Bergquist’s latest production line achieves higher environmental performance by reducing emissions and consumption of resources. The company can now manufacture Thermal-Clad products using 70% less water whilst emitting 80% less VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds).