Mitsubishi Electric suspended from bidding

Mitsubishi Electric's consolidated subsidiaries each have been suspended from Japan's Ministry of Defense (MOD) bidding following revelations it overcharged the MOD.

Mitsubishi announced that it received notice today from MOD that they have been suspended from participating in further bidding.



The news comes following revelations on January 27 that Mitsubishi Electric had overcharged the MOD, the Cabinet Satellite Intelligence Center and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for expenses.



“Mitsubishi Precision Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric TOKKI Systems Corporation and Mitsubishi Space Software Co., Ltd., which are subsidiaries of Mitsubishi Electric, as well as Taiyo Musen Co., Ltd., an equity method affiliate, found through internal investigation that they had also overcharged the MOD by shifting work records among different orders. The four companies notified the MOD about the overcharges today,” a statement by the company said.



The company said it did not yet know the impact of the decision on its business.