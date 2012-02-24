Maxwell subsidiary gets government funding

Maxwell Technologies' Swiss subsidiary receives government funding to develop improved dielectric material for high voltage capacitors.

Maxwell Technologies' Swiss subsidiary will receive approximately USD 600,000 from the Swiss government to accelerate the company's initiatives to improve manufacturing processes and enhance performance of its Condis high-voltage capacitor products for electric utility grid infrastructure and other high-voltage applications.



The funding is being provided by the Commission for Technology and Innovation of the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs to support Maxwell Technologies SA's collaborative dielectric material development program with the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology. The 30-month program will commence on March 1.



"We believe that the process and material enhancements this program aims to achieve will improve the performance of existing products and enable us to produce new products for ultra-high voltage equipment and high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission infrastructure that will be an integral element of 'smarter' grids around the world," said Sacha Jenny, vice president and general manager of Maxwell Technologies SA. "Among the benefits these innovations may provide is the ability to deliver the same capabilities as current products in a smaller package."