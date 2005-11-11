Indium appoints distributor in Romania

Indium Corporation announced an expansion of its sales efforts in Romania with the addition of LTHD Corporation, its newest distributor.

LTHD will be responsible for selling Indium Corporation's extensive line of Solder Pastes, Wave Solder Fluxes, Solder Wire, and Solder Preforms.



LTHD, founded in 1994, has extensive experience in supplying electronics assembly materials and equipment in Romania. According to Indium's regional Sales Manager, Andy Seager, "LTHD is a well respected supplier to the Romanian electronics industry. Combining their strengths with our existing team will provide our customers with greatly-improved service and support. We are very happy to have them join Indium's European Sales team."

