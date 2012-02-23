Kemet completes acquisition of Niotan

Kemet Corporation has completed its acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Niotan Incorporated from an affiliate of Denham Capital Management LP.

As previously announced, Kemet paid an initial purchase price of USD 30 million at the closing of the transaction, and will make additional deferred payments of USD 45 million over a thirty month period after the closing. Kemet will also be required to make quarterly royalty payments for tantalum powder produced by Niotan after the closing of the transaction, in an aggregate amount equal to USD 10 million by December 31, 2014.



This new Kemet subsidiary, which will be named Kemet Blue Powder Corp., has its headquarters and principle operating location in Carson City, Nevada.