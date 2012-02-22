©tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 22, 2012
7 new customers for Kitron Germany
Kitron's subsidiary in Germany, Kitron GmbH, has been awarded several new customers for the Kitron Group.
Kitron, says it has had a breakthrough in the German market. Kitron has partnered with the following new customers: Rheinmetall, Badger Meter, Märklin, HSM, Parker Hannifin, Binder and Plaston. In addition, Kitron has been awarded a contract with another customer in the industry segment.
Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH plans, develops, and creates reconnaissance systems, fire control and command systems, guided weapon platforms, and unmanned air vehicles. Kitron is a supplier of different electronic boards and box-built systems for different applications.
Badger Meter Europa GmbH is a leading manufacturer of flow meters, lube measurement technology and small control valves that can measure the flow of liquids in all industry branches. Kitron is the manufacturer of the amplifier for electromagnetic flow meters.
Gebr. Märklin & Cie. GmbH is the world leader for all important gauges in the model railroad market, characterised by tradition, quality and innovation. Kitron is developing and manufacturing different kinds of electronic boards and performs High Level Assembly.
HSM GmbH is a provider of high-quality paper shredders and paper handling products, from desk-side shredders to large industrial & high-security shredders. Kitron is a supplier of motor control units for shredders.
Parker Hannifin GmbH is the world's leading diversified manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision-engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. Kitron is producing electronic equipment for electronic manometers.
"Our strategy with a local presence in the form of an NPI/Production centre and local sales teams, along with Kitron's global manufacturing and service system, has proven to be a great success in the German market. In particular, Kitron factories in Lithuania have been attractive for German customers in terms of price, quality and proximity to markets." says general manager, Roland Lutz in Kitron GmbH.
