Olympus exec dead from apparent suicide

The head of an Indian subsidiary of Olympus has been found dead in India, leaving behind two suicide notes.

Tsutomi Omori, president of Olympus Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd , was found dead Monday in a children's park at a high-rise apartment complex in Gurgaon, India.



Two notes were left behind according to police. One was adressed to Omori's family, the other said ”I regret my decision” (as translated from Japanese).



The death comes admidst a $1.5 billion loss-hiding scandal for Olympus, where several executives have been arrested.



-----

Source: Wall Street Journal