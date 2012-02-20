PCB | February 20, 2012
FSM Elektronik purchases Siplace SX line
FSM Elektronik, a supplier of battery technology based in Kirchzarten Germany, has purchased a Siplace SX line from ASM and says the results have been positive.
FSM Elektronik has been using its new Siplace line consisting of three Siplace SX1 machines, Siplace Setup Center and Siplace Facts since May 2011. “The new line with one 20-nozzle Collect & Place head and two Siplace MultiStar heads runs well and delivers the throughput we had expected, and we have not even reached the limits of its capacity," says Andreas Schlegel, partner and head of production at FSM.
"Today we produce significantly more than before on the same floor space. This performance increase we attribute to our faster machines as well as to noticeable improvements in quality. Our automated optical inspection (AOI) systems recorded a significant reduction in non-conformance. And with our three Siplace SX1 machines we still have room to double their performance. This means that we are wellequipped to handle current as well as future requirements."
After having made a few improvements to the line, the issue of setup concepts is now at the very top of FSM Elektronik’s list of priorities. “Now that we have programmed almost all products in Siplace Pro, we have a good overview of which products we manufacture how often. Based on this information we can now determine which setup concept works best for us.”
FSM Elektronik has four to five high-volume products, of which 2,000 to 4,000 units are churned out each week. These products are run with fixed setups. In addition, the company produces 450 to 500 products in smaller lots. 50 percent of the lots are run in sizes of 200 to 1,000 per quarter; most of the remaining lots are as small as 50 units per quarter. These products are currently set up at a docking station on component carts, which are then rolled to the line and switched out.
"Today we produce significantly more than before on the same floor space. This performance increase we attribute to our faster machines as well as to noticeable improvements in quality. Our automated optical inspection (AOI) systems recorded a significant reduction in non-conformance. And with our three Siplace SX1 machines we still have room to double their performance. This means that we are wellequipped to handle current as well as future requirements."
After having made a few improvements to the line, the issue of setup concepts is now at the very top of FSM Elektronik’s list of priorities. “Now that we have programmed almost all products in Siplace Pro, we have a good overview of which products we manufacture how often. Based on this information we can now determine which setup concept works best for us.”
FSM Elektronik has four to five high-volume products, of which 2,000 to 4,000 units are churned out each week. These products are run with fixed setups. In addition, the company produces 450 to 500 products in smaller lots. 50 percent of the lots are run in sizes of 200 to 1,000 per quarter; most of the remaining lots are as small as 50 units per quarter. These products are currently set up at a docking station on component carts, which are then rolled to the line and switched out.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments