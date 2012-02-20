FSM Elektronik purchases Siplace SX line

FSM Elektronik, a supplier of battery technology based in Kirchzarten Germany, has purchased a Siplace SX line from ASM and says the results have been positive.

FSM Elektronik has been using its new Siplace line consisting of three Siplace SX1 machines, Siplace Setup Center and Siplace Facts since May 2011. “The new line with one 20-nozzle Collect & Place head and two Siplace MultiStar heads runs well and delivers the throughput we had expected, and we have not even reached the limits of its capacity," says Andreas Schlegel, partner and head of production at FSM.



"Today we produce significantly more than before on the same floor space. This performance increase we attribute to our faster machines as well as to noticeable improvements in quality. Our automated optical inspection (AOI) systems recorded a significant reduction in non-conformance. And with our three Siplace SX1 machines we still have room to double their performance. This means that we are wellequipped to handle current as well as future requirements."



After having made a few improvements to the line, the issue of setup concepts is now at the very top of FSM Elektronik’s list of priorities. “Now that we have programmed almost all products in Siplace Pro, we have a good overview of which products we manufacture how often. Based on this information we can now determine which setup concept works best for us.”



FSM Elektronik has four to five high-volume products, of which 2,000 to 4,000 units are churned out each week. These products are run with fixed setups. In addition, the company produces 450 to 500 products in smaller lots. 50 percent of the lots are run in sizes of 200 to 1,000 per quarter; most of the remaining lots are as small as 50 units per quarter. These products are currently set up at a docking station on component carts, which are then rolled to the line and switched out.