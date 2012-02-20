FLA CEO: Foxconn has tons of issues

Fair Labor Association Chief Executive Officer, Auret van Heerden, has said inspections of Foxconn's factories revealed ”tons of issues” - a sharp reversal from earlier statements to Reuters.

van Heerden, who made the comment in a telephone interview with Bloomberg,also said the FLA expects to make significant announcements on findings in the near future.



Earlier last week van Heerden told Reuters he believed Foxconn factories were "first class".



Source: Bloomberg