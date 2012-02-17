Corintech appoints new Managing Director

Corintech has appointed Sean Wigmore as its new Managing Director, who says he wants expand operations in Hong Kong.

”I’m extremely pleased to be able to officially announce that after working at Corintech for 25 years I’ve finally reached the top of the ladder and am the proud new Managing Director of Corintech Ltd,” Wigmore said in a statement on the UK based electronic product design and manufacturing company's website.



Wigmore said he plans to expand the company’s operations in Hong Kong to benefit from lower priced manufacturing options and to also strengthen CEM managerial and operation teams in the UK.