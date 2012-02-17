©huguette-roe-dreamstime

E-Waste Systems partners with CR Electronics

E-Waste Systems has joined forces with CR Electronics to provide regional customer service for the New York and New England market.

E-Waste, a London based provider of e-waste related services, said in a statement that the agreement was aimed at expanding its geographic and technical coverage for the New York/New England area.



CR Electronics is a trading partner of Rick Fine and Fine Resources, which are both partners of EWSI.



"We are very pleased to link up with Chris Rahilly and his team at CRE," Martin Nielson, CEO,EWSI stated. "We recently launched some very promising initiatives in the region and we think Chris's team is well positioned to help us implement the high-end technical solutions required."



Mr. Rahilly commented, "Rick and I are excited to bring our location in the Northeast and our technical skills in asset recovery to this relationship with EWSI. We believe there are solid opportunities to achieve real competitive differentiation by working together in this partnership."