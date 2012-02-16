Reconstruction of Printca finalized

With effect from February 15th 2012 the main assets and activities of the company Printca A/S under bankruptcy have been transferred to a newly founded company by the name of Printca Denmark A/S.

As part of this transfer the 46 employees will also be employed by the new company. The new managing director for the company is the former Sales Manager Jan Nielsen. Chairman of the board is Finn V. Nielsen, Aalborg. For the time being the company is owned by the bankruptcy estate, but is expected to be sold off to new investors shortly.



“We are pleased that financing allowing the company to continue has been provided until we are able to find new investors for the company. Not least due to the back-up of Spar Nord Bank A/S it has been possible to continue the daily operations throughout this period. It is at the same time our wish to find external investors for the company – a task which we expect to be completed within 4-6 months from now”.



“As a consequence of the bankruptcy no coverage is expected for unsecured creditors in connection with the bankruptcy proceedings. This is due to the fact the Employees Guarantee Fund will be presenting a substantial claim for wages, which will take priority over not secured creditors”, says liquidator, attorney Henrik Ottosen, Viborg.



The order book has been growing from the start of 2012 and despite the bankruptcy we have experienced very good support from key customers and we are pleased that the attorneys from Dahl have supported us, in a very professional way, in this difficult position.