Tektronix acquires Vqual

Tektronix, Inc., a provider of test, measurement and monitoring instrumentation has announced that it has acquired Vqual Ltd, a provider of software tools for analysis, test and optimization of compressed digital media, based in Bristol, UK.

Changes in the transmission and storage requirements of broadcast video have created a need for content providers, broadcasters, network operators and equipment designers to more easily and accurately test compressed digital media before it is transmitted and to improve content delivery over traditional methods. Vqual's compressed video analysis technology, combined with Tektronix' transport stream and baseband technology, will deliver content analysis technology for customers all along the continuum in this emerging market.



Vqual, founded in 2002, has worked closely with Tektronix for the past year and recently introduced the first fully automated content analysis solution for file-based, MPEG compressed video for customers throughout the broadcast chain. Tektronix anticipates that the acquisition will accelerate the delivery of products and solutions for broadcast customers seeking to implement advanced content analysis solutions. Tektronix acquired Vqual for approximately $7.0M dollars plus an earn out contingent on certain conditions in the purchase agreement. Vqual's 14 employees will join the company.

