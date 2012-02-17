Demand leads to Pickering sales expansion

Pickering Interfaces has reorganised its sales region for Eastern Europe to meet increasing demand in the region.

The company announced today that the Třinec/CZ sales office which supported the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic and Poland, will expand its sales region to support Romania, Hungary, the Republic of Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Serbia.



Jaroslav Pyszko, who joined Pickering Interfaces s.r.o in 2005 as a software engineer, became sales engineer in 2010 and will now expand and support the Eastern European sales region. Pyszko is integrated into the German Sales organisation of Pickering.



Matthias von Bassenheim, managing director of Pickering Interfaces in Munich noted: “A strongly increased interest in our products throughout the entire Eastern European region made this step possible – indeed necessary. In 2011 we experienced strong growth rates in these countries. For 2012 we are planning to further expand the sales team of Pickering Interfaces. Jaroslav has an excellent track record with our Eastern European customers. We look forward to continued growth in the region”.