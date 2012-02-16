PCB | February 16, 2012
Aspocomp: sales grew in 2011
Aspocomp had a successful 2011 with net sale growth of 26 percent, the company announced today.
“2011 was in all respects a successful year for Aspocomp. Our net sales grew by 26 percent to EUR 23.6 million, which boosted our operating result to EUR 4.1 million, representing more than 17 percent of net sales,” said CEO Sami Holopainen. ”Cash flow from operations after investments amounted to EUR 2.8 million”.
The company estimated that net sales will rise substantially in 2012 thanks to the acquisition of a PCB factory in Teuva in December.
Key figures 2011 in brief:
- Net sales: EUR 23.6 million (EUR 18.8 million 1-12/2010)
- Operating result before depreciation (EBITDA): EUR 5.4 million (3.1)
- Operating profit (EBIT): EUR 4.1 million (1.8)
- Cash flow from operations: EUR 4.0 million (4.1)
Key figures 10-12/2011 in brief:
- Net sales: EUR 5.8 million (EUR 4.5 million 10-12/2010)
- Operating result before depreciation (EBITDA): EUR 1.5 million (0.0)
- Operating profit (EBIT): EUR 1.2 million (-0.3)
- Earnings per share (EPS): EUR 0.19 (-0.10)
The company estimated that net sales will rise substantially in 2012 thanks to the acquisition of a PCB factory in Teuva in December.
Key figures 2011 in brief:
- Net sales: EUR 23.6 million (EUR 18.8 million 1-12/2010)
- Operating result before depreciation (EBITDA): EUR 5.4 million (3.1)
- Operating profit (EBIT): EUR 4.1 million (1.8)
- Cash flow from operations: EUR 4.0 million (4.1)
Key figures 10-12/2011 in brief:
- Net sales: EUR 5.8 million (EUR 4.5 million 10-12/2010)
- Operating result before depreciation (EBITDA): EUR 1.5 million (0.0)
- Operating profit (EBIT): EUR 1.2 million (-0.3)
- Earnings per share (EPS): EUR 0.19 (-0.10)
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments