Kongsberg receives F-35 Joint Strike Fighter orders

Kongsberg has received three orders with a total value of MNOK 200 (34.9 US million).

The are deliveries for Rudders & Vertical Leading Edges, Centre Fuselage Parts and Air to Air Weapon Pylons for F-35 Joint Strike Fighter respectively.



Two of the orders are based on frame agreements signed in 2008 and 2009 with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. The orders include deliveries to 30 aircrafts.



The third order marks the start of deliveries to contracts partner Marvin Engineering Corporation.