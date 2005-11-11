Components key for<br> Flextronics future growth

According to a report, Flextronics' Component business will be one of the key growth drivers for the next few years.

Flextronics International remains well positioned for long-term success with new programs ramping in 2006, according to a research report made by Scott D. Craig, analyst at Banc of America Securities. Flextronics' revenue trends appear to have stabilized and the company's Component business will be one of the key growth drivers for the next few years, according to the report. Banc of America counts in PCB's, Software, Camera Module, Power Systems and antennas in the Component business.



Banc of America's two top pick EMS Providers are Jabil Circuit and Benchmark Electronics, both rated at "buy". Banc of America's least favorite is Solectron, rated at "neutral".

