Thales and Safran talks to continue soon

Talks to consolidate French aero-engine maker Safran SA and defense electronics company Thales SA are likely to resume following the country's presidential election in early May.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Laurent Collet-Billon of the Direction Generale de l'Armement, the country's state arms procurement agency, said while discussions between the two companies are on hold, they are likely to resume following the appointment of a new government.



Thales and Safran said in December they would creat a joint venture for R & D in optronics, but Collet-Billon said he would like to see further integration, according to the Wall Street Journal.