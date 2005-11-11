12-month shelf life for chemical silver

According to Würth Elektronik chemical silver features good solderability even after 12 months.

There are many good reasons for the use of lead-free chemical silver circuit board surfaces. The extremely planar surface, essential for many fine pitch or HDI applications, as well as reliable and stable solder joints achieved with chemical silver, are recognised and valued by customers. Economic arguments, such as cost saving potential compared with other similar lead-free surfaces, also speak in favour of chemical silver.



Furthermore, logistic aspects round off the spectrum of advantages of chemical silver: The shelf life of chemical silver is now confirmed by the circuit board manufacturer as 12 months.

Various industry standard aging models and reports from practical experience had suggested for some time that even after a year of proper storage, silver circuit boards show no impairments in their solderability whatsoever. But that's not enough: Würth Elektronik, together with the process manufacturer, has since managed to confirm the results of this model with a test under realistic storage conditions.