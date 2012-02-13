More work for Taiwan ODMs?

Nokia, Motorola and Sony plan to increase handset orders to Taiwan ODMs, according to a report by DigiTimes.

Citing ”industry sources”, DigiTimes has said Foxconn International Holdings and Compel Communications will likely recieve more smartphone orders from Nokia. The news comes after Nokia announced the lay-off of 4000 workers at plants in Hungary, Mexico and Finland.



Motorola is expected to use FIH and Arima Communications to develop Android based phones according to DigiTimes sources.



Sony is likely to use Foxconn and outsource to Arima for the development of smartphones.