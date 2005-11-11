BenQ Mobile scores as Real<br> Madrid's new major sponsor

From the 2006/2007 season on, the star soccer players from Real Madrid will be advertising for BenQ-Siemens. Under the terms of the contract concluded between BenQ Mobile and Real Madrid, the team will be wearing the BenQ Siemens brand on their jerseys while they are chasing goals until the summer of 2010.

BenQ Mobile, one of the three business groups of BenQ Corporation, will become the major sponsor of the traditional Spanish club, which has the largest global fan base and is the world's best-known soccer team. Several million fans will associate BenQ Mobile with Real Madrid's values in the future, because apart from being emblazoned on the star players' legendary white jerseys, the BenQ-Siemens logo will also embellish advertising spaces in Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium. Additional joint marketing activities will propagate the BenQ-Siemens brand all over the world. Real Madrid in turn will also benefit from BenQ Mobile's presence in over 70 countries worldwide, especially its strong coverage in Asia will assist in strengthening Real Madrid´s fan base.



“We are really happy about our new major sponsor BenQ Mobile,” said José Angel Sánchez Perianez, General Director of Marketing at Real Madrid. “This company is a very ambitious one, a trend setter and it always aims to satisfy its customers - like Real Madrid aims to satisfy its fans. BenQ Mobile's nearness to the Asian market will help us to develop and expand our activities in this region.”



“More than almost any other club, Real Madrid stands for professionalism, quality, teamwork and best entertainment. Hence it exemplifies precisely what it is that sets our mobile phones apart: the combination of top quality, passion, fascination and enjoyment for technology. In addition, this sponsorship is a logical progression from BenQ's involvement in the 2004 European Soccer Championships in Portugal and Siemens' soccer sponsorships,” says Clemens Joos, CEO of BenQ Mobile.

