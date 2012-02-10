Eltek sells its shares in NeraTell to ST Electronics

Eltek has agreed to sell all its shares in NeraTel to ST Electronics for approximately NOK 375 million (65 US million). The proposed transaction marks the final step in Eltek's strategic refocusing on its power electronics business.

Headquartered in Singapore, Nera Telecommunications offers a range of products, solutions and services from satellite communications and wireless infrastructure networks to internet protocol, optical and broadcast network infrastructure. The company markets in several countries in Asia as well as North Africa.



The transaction is expected to be completed in July 2012.