Fabrinet back to normal in Thailand

Production at Fabrinet's Pinehurst facilities in Thailand is back to normal, following flooding in the region last year.

Water from flooding around the Pinehurst facilities and surrounding areas is completely gone and general conditions in the region with regard to daily activities have reverted back to normal the company said in a statement.



”We are shipping products per our commitments. Customers previously located and impacted at our Chokchai facilities are relocating to our Pinehurst facilities. We are utilizing the previously vacant manufacturing space, converting available office space to manufacturing space as well as accelerating the completion of our Building 6 to accommodate our Chokchai customers,” the company's statement said.



The first phase of the Building 6 construction was completed on January 15, 2012, making approximately 84,000 square feet of manufacturing space available for manufacturing lines of the products previously assembled at Chokchai. The remaining construction of approximately 96,000 square feet of manufacturing space is expected to be completed in the March quarter.