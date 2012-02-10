© Wikipedia

Kodak to phase out cameras

Kodak will stop making digital cameras, pocket video cameras and digital picture frames in the first half of this year.

The decision comes less than a month after Kodak filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.



The company will still license its brand to other manufacturers and Kodak’s Consumer Business will include online and retail-based photo printing, as well as desktop inkjet printing.



In a statement the company said it expects annual operational savings to be $100 million, while the cost of the transition to be approximately $30 million.